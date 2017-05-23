The Dangers Of Self Diagnosis

Bill would let Michigan doctors, EMTs refuse to treat gay patients (Photo: CBS)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Some medical conditions can have vague symptoms like hypothyroidism.

"Hypothyroidism can cause people to feel fatigued, they could gain weight, they could have brain fog, but plenty of people with those symptoms may have a perfectly functioning thyroid," Trisha Calvo with Consumer Reports said.

Dr. Francisco Albert at Lexington Medical Center said although you have the access to the information, you should still be careful.

"I think people may be concerned that they have something more serious,' Albert said.

He said that there are some serious dangers to trusting a computer versus a professional who has studied medicine for years or decades.

"It potentially establishes a lack of trust between the patient and the physician, but the other secondary effect is that potentially physicians may want to give the patient what they want and it may or may not be in their best interest," said Albert.

He said that there are benefits to researching online, but even that has its limits.

"I think if people want to know something, knowledge for the sake of knowledge or to look something up because it's of interest I think that there is a place for that. I think that if we start trying to diagnose things that we are very limited in what we are doing," he said. "Medicine and diagnosis is kind of like putting together a puzzle and not until you put all of the pieces together do you actually know what picture you're looking at. Until then it's just a guessing game."

