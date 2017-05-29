The difference between Memorial Day and Veteran's Day (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - You may hear "Happy Memorial Day" a lot on Memorial Day, but that may not be the best thing to say to a veteran. For those who have served our country, Memorial Day may not be a happy day at all.

For a lot of people, Memorial Day means a day at the lake, drinks in the cooler, and meat on the grill. But for others, it means a trip to the cemetery.

"There's a saying you sign a blank check, to include your life, and that's what these veterans did," said army veteran Ted Podewil, who served from the Vietnam war era until 2012.

Podewil says that sacrifice is the biggest difference between Veteran's Day and Memorial Day.

"Veterans day is to honor all veterans of all different categories," Podewil said, "Memorial Day is for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for dying for their brother."

That is why Podewil went to the Greenlawn Cemetery on Monday, placing poppies on the graves of those who served, giving them a salute.

"A lot of them were killed in combat, some weren't, but they're gone from us now and we remember them," Podewil said.

Podewil says for those who do spend the day relaxing and enjoying themselves, that's okay.

"It makes me feel good because if people choose to just have fun or go on vacation, we still have the freedom to do that," Podewil said.

Podewil says at the same time, there will always be enough of those who remember the holiday for what it is meant to be and will not let their sacrifice be forgotten.

"I want to thank all the veterans that pass, if they hear me, God bless them and thank them for sacrificing for us," Podewil said, "we will always remember."

The poppy Podewil placed on the graves is the official memorial flower for the veteran's organization the American Legion, and symbolizes honor for their sacrifice.

