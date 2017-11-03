The Early November Warmth Will Continue into Next Week

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A weak cold front will move into the Midlands and stall today. Clouds will increase and there will be a chance for showers in the afternoon. The front will slowly dissipate into Sunday, but it will continue to be mostly cloudy and warm.

In fact, the unseasonably warm weather will persist until the middle of next week. Skies will be mostly clear for Monday and Tuesday. This will allow high temperatures to climb into the mid 80s which means that near record high temperatures are expected.

Another cold front will be passing through the Midlands late Tuesday into early Wednesday which will significantly change the weather. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers with the frontal passage. Cooler air will be pushing into the region from the north. The front will slowly move to the south and east with clouds persisting through Thursday and a continuing chance for showers.

Dry air will begin to move into the region late Thursday and the clouds will move out. The cool air mass will remain with low temperatures Friday morning in the mid to upper 30s. This cool, dry weather is expected to last through the next weekend.

