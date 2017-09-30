The Family of Ashanti Billie Speaks after Police Found Her Body

The family of Ashanti Billie, who last was seen alive in Hampton Roads on September 18, 2017, thanked everyone who helped try to find her. Police in Charlotte, N.C. found her body on September 29, 2017.

WVEC 12:29 AM. EDT October 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories