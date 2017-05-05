The Future of Five Points Despite Concerns

here have been some changes in the Five Points area. In the last couple months, restaurants have announced they were closing or relocating, and most recently, the owner of the Pour House will be giving up his business license at the end of the month.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- There have been some changes in the Five Points area. In the last couple months, restaurants have announced they were closing or relocating, and most recently, the owner of the Pour House will be giving up his business license at the end of the month.

It was the original business district in Columbia and today, Five Points continues to attract people of all ages. But after the alleged assault at the Pour House, the area was put under a negative light. But Five Points Association executive director, Amy Beth Franks, said these incidents should not define the area as a whole.

"If people don't feel safe in Five Points, they haven't been here in awhile and I would encourage them to give it a try because there's a lot to offer," she said.

There is a master plan in place for the future of Five Points. The goals are:

Preserve unique identity: maintain, promote, and enhance 5-points unique village like atmosphere that results from thriving small businesses and pedestrian friendly developments. Enhance market vitality; seek ways to ensure that 5-points maintains and improves its commercial vitality by providing improved safety, ample parking, sophisticated signage, and other conveniences. Promote mixed use: improve the 24-hour activity and pedestrian focus of 5-points by establishing and promoting a healthy mix of commercial, office and residential uses. Elevate building character: improve and enhance the character of existing buildings in order to provide improved visual vitality to 5-points. Encourage new buildings to respond to existing fabric in scale and texture. Increase density: create strategies to encourage and guide future infill development in five points to encourage more investment and a stronger urban fabric. Foster diversity: support and encourage a variety of businesses and the proper mix of merchants in order to maintain the healthy diversity currently seen in 5-Points.

