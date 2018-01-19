The Government Shutdown's Potential Impact on South Carolina

The Strom Thurmond Federal Building could close in the event of a govenrnment shutdown. It houses several federal agencies like the state's social security office. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The idea of a government shutdown is becoming more of a reality. With that, government agencies here in the Midlands could be closing their doors.



"The longer it goes on, the more it will be some degree of pain," says Todd Shaw, political science professor at the University of South Carolina. "Of course for people working for the Federal Government, they will feel the immediate pain of going home with no pay, or in the case of essential services that must stay open, working without pay."

That means soldiers at Fort Jackson won't be getting paid for their service. As well as TSA agents at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, who also won't be getting paid, but will be required to work.

The shutdown also means that there will be limited access at national parks.



"The park visitor center for example would be closed," says Scott Teodorski, spokesman for the Congaree National Park. "Most of the building would be locked and staff would not be here. It would be minimal staff."

Teodorski says that campgrounds will close, but trails could be open.



"Our park entrance road would be open, most of our park trails would be open, unless there's an issue that comes up," says Teodorski. "The goal is to keep it as accessible as we can."

Shaw says there's a ripple effect, when families who work for the government can't get paid.



"They don't contribute to their communities, they don't buy food, they don't pay excised taxes on those services," says Shaw. "So, the federal government is a presence in our lives, although we can be critical of it, is a vital presence. When it's not there, eventually it will be missed."

The Strom Thurmond Federal Building in downtown Columbia could also close. That building houses government agencies like the South Carolina Social Security Office and the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Office.



© 2018 WLTX-TV