Tree Crashes into Building Owned by SC Governor

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - As South Carolina's governor was issuing warnings about Tropical Storm Irma for the state's residents, the storm toppled a massive oak tree on an apartment building he owns.



Gov. Henry McMaster says a massive oak tree fell on an apartment building he owns in Columbia around noon Monday.



McMaster says the college students living at the apartments are safe. The governor says "no one suspected it might fall," but the tree destroyed two apartments in the two-story building.



The Columbia Fire Department says the fallen tree has left up to eight people without a home, but no one was injured.



