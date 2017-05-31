The Milk Debate: Whole vs. Low Fat Milk

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) (Photo: Tim Boyle/Getty Images, 2004 Getty Images)

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - So you love milk and have decided to drink it and go with organic milk. Now, what do you choose? Whole milk or low fat?

We've been told for years that we should avoid full fat products in favor of their low fat equivalent but new research shows that whole milk may be a better alternative than low fat milk.

Large population studies have looked at possible links between full-fat dairy consumption, weight and disease risk and the results suggest people who consume full-fat dairy weigh less and are less likely to develop diabetes, too.

Turns out that the low fat alternatives are generally made with increased sugars which are spiking insulin even more, and then these sugars are being converted and stored as increased fat in the body. Further, the fats found in milk, DHA and EPA, are very beneficial for brain and liver health and can actually assist in metabolizing and lowering the levels of the bad fats we consume.

So, what’s the bottom line? A few key pearls if you do decide that milk is still on the menu:

1. Go for organic, whole milk with no flavorings and no added sugars.

2. Learn how to make your own kefir.

3. Like all things…moderation is the key.

Other people have also started asking more questions about Kefir.

Kefir is a fermented milk, usually made with cow or goat milk which has been infused with kefir “grains” for a period of about 24 hours. These are not grains in the conventional sense, but cultures of yeast and lactic acid bacteria that resemble a cauliflower in appearance.

There are a number of health benefits of kefir from increased levels of probiotics, to conversion from lactose to lactic acid making it digestible for those with lactose intolerance, and even prevention of osteoporosis…Kefir made from full-fat dairy is not only a great source of calcium, but also vitamin K2. This nutrient plays a central role in calcium metabolism, and supplementing with it has been shown to reduce the risk of fractures by as much as 81%.

