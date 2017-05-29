WLTX
The Most Misspelled Word in South Carolina? Chihuahua

wltx 10:56 PM. EDT May 29, 2017

Spelling champions from across the country are preparing to compete this week at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

While we've all cringed after misspelling a word in a work email or a text, the National Spelling Bee competitors will be asked to spell words that make the word "chihuahua" look like a walk in the park.

In honor of those who aren't as gifted as the National Spelling Bee champs, Google pulled the most misspelled words in each state so far this year. 

Here's a look at the most misspelled search words in each state:

STATE MOST SEARCHED

Alabama pneumonia
Alaska  schedule
Arizona  tomorrow
Arkansas  chihuahua
California  beautiful
Colorado tomorrow
Connecticut  supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
Delaware hallelujah
District of Columbia  ninety
Florida receipt
Georgia  gray
Hawaii  people
Idaho quote
Illinois pneumonia
Indiana  hallelujah
Iowa  vacuum
Kansas  diamond
Kentucky  beautiful
Louisiana  giraffe
Maine pneumonia
Maryland  special
Massachusetts  license
Michigan  pneumonia
Minnesota  beautiful
Mississippi  nanny
Missouri  maintenance
Montana  surprise
Nebraska suspicious
Nevada  available
New Hampshire  difficult
New Jersey  twelve
New Mexico  bananas
New York beautiful
North Carolina  angel
North Dakota  dilemma
Ohio beautiful
Oklahoma patient
Oregon sense
Pennsylvania  sauerkraut
Rhode Island  liar
South Carolina  chihuahua
South Dakota  college
Tennessee  chaos
Texas  maintenance
Utah disease
Vermont  Europe
Virginia  delicious
Washington pneumonia
West Virginia  supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
Wisconsin  tomorrow
Wyoming  priority

