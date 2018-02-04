'The Next Thing We Knew, We Were Swaying Back and Forth' Says Amtrak Crash Survivor

(Photo: Michael Shultz)

Cayce , SC (WLTX) - A passenger aboard an Amtrak train that crashed in Lexington County says he felt the train accelerate, then suddenly sway and shake in the moments that it went off the tracks.

The Amtrak passenger train operating between New York and Miami collided with a freight train and derailed early Sunday morning. The conductor and engineer aboard the train were both killed, and 116 other people were injured.

FULL COVERAGE: Train Conductor, Engineer Killed in Amtrak Train Crash

"Amtrak Train 91, operating between New York and Miami, came into contact with a CSX freight train at around 2:35 am in Cayce, South Carolina," an Amtrak statement said. "The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars."

A passenger on the train, Carl Bishop, spoke with WXIA, AND says he and his wife were in a sleeping car at the time of the crash. Bishop is from the Atlanta area.

"I could feel on the train that we were accelerating, and next thing I know, we were swaying back and forth -- and then you could tell you were kind of going off the track," he said. "Next thing you know, we came to a stop."

Speaking to reporters Sunday morning, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says 116 of the injured have been transported to local hospitals.

McMaster said that the two persons who died were Amtrak employees.

Amtrak says the train, Amtrak #91, had 139 passengers and 8 crew members on board.

© 2018 WLTX-TV