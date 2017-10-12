The Richland County Sheriff's Department Talks Safety At the Fair

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County Sheriff Deputies are patrolling the South Carolina State Fair, with the help of other agencies and K-9 units.

Deputies want people to make sure that before they even get past the gates, that their belongings and cars are secured.

"You want to make sure that you are aware of your surroundings," says Sergeant Brittany Jackamonis. "You want to be mindful of who is around you and where you parked, not leaving valuable items in plain view in your vehicle. Be mindful that there's a crime of opportunity that suspects look for. If you can prevent it, go ahead and do so before you even walk into the fair."

Sgt. Jackamonis says that deputies are not allowing weapons or gang related clothing in to the fair.

For parents who might lose track of their children, Sgt. Jackamonis says that there is a station set up for children who are lost. When they are found by a deputy, they will remain there until the parent picks up the child.

She also says it's important to designate a meeting place if families get separated.

The fair is also implementing a 6pm curfew for anyone under the age of 18.

"We're asking anyone under the age of 18 to have an adult with them to enter into the fairgrounds," says Sgt. Jackamonis. "That's just basically for any type of danger that could happen here. We just want those who have a little more maturity to be out here in a safe zone. We have so many different families and kids and we just want everybody to remain safe and abide by the curfew laws."

The RCSD deputies will be out patrolling the fairgrounds and parking lots throughout the duration of the fair.

