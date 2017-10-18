The Secret Sauce Behind Restaurant Week Columbia

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Get your taste buds ready for Restaurant Week Columbia.
The 11-day food festival runs from October 12-22. Restaurants in Columbia offer special multi-course menus to show off the best of their cuisine.
Josh Rogerson, Executive Chef at Saluda's shares a tasty new salad. You can try the dish during Restaurant Week.
Find all the participating restaurants Restaurant Week Columbia's website.
