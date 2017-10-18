WLTX
Close

The Secret Sauce Behind Restaurant Week Columbia

Saluda's Exec. Chef Josh Rogerson shows one of the Restaurant Week dishes

Shelby Heary, wltx 10:51 AM. EDT October 18, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Get your taste buds ready for Restaurant Week Columbia. 

The 11-day food festival runs from October 12-22. Restaurants in Columbia offer special multi-course menus to show off the best of their cuisine.

Josh Rogerson, Executive Chef at Saluda's shares a tasty new salad. You can try the dish during Restaurant Week.

Find all the participating restaurants Restaurant Week Columbia's website.

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories