The Secret Sauce Behind Restaurant Week Columbia

Saluda's Executive Chef Josh Rogerson shows one of the dishes you can enjoy during Restaurant Week Columbia.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Get your taste buds ready for Restaurant Week Columbia.

The 11-day food festival runs from October 12-22. Restaurants in Columbia offer special multi-course menus to show off the best of their cuisine.

Josh Rogerson, Executive Chef at Saluda's shares a tasty new salad. You can try the dish during Restaurant Week.

Find all the participating restaurants Restaurant Week Columbia's website.

© 2017 WLTX-TV