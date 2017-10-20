WLTX
The Sweet Ingredients Behind Restaurant Week Columbia

Executive Chef Maegan Horton from Blue Marlin shows News19 a Fall-inspired dessert dish.

Shelby Heary, wltx 7:54 AM. EDT October 20, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Get your taste buds ready for Restaurant Week Columbia.

The 11-day food festival runs from October 12-22. Restaurants in Columbia offer special multi-course menus to show off the best of their cuisine.

Maegan Horton, Executive Chef at Blue Marlin shares a Fall-inspired dessert dish. You can try the dish during Restaurant Week.

Find all the participating restaurants Restaurant Week Columbia's website.

