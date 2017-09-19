77-year-old Willie James Belton and his wife Jeanette have lived along Boney Road in Blythewood for 51 years. (Photo: WLTX)

Blythewood, SC (WLTX) - 77-year-old Willie James Belton and his wife Jeanette have lived along Boney Road in Blythewood for 51 years, but they said they've never been affected by the weather like they were after Hurricane Irma.

"Like a big shock. The wind said, 'Woo,' like that until it popped. And that's when the tree fell across the house," Willie said. "I'm gonna tell you the truth, really. I wouldn't say I was scared, but it just had me so confused. I didn't move at the time. I didn't move. I just stood there for a while."

Jeanette had a slightly different reaction.

"I run out the kitchen and almost knocked him out of the chair. I didn't know whether to go to the back door or the front door," she said.

Fortunately, their nephew was able to cut down the tree and patch the roof.

"I didn't think they were going to be able to do it, but they did a beautiful job," Willie said.

They still have a ways to go. The front of the house is being held up by two pieces of wood, but they said neighbors and churches have already stepped in to help.

"It's amazing. Surprising, but I'll tell you the truth. People are changing these days. People are really changing. I'll tell you. I love it. You know black and white, getting along together," Willie said.

"They are real nice people. I thank the Lord for that," said Jeanette.

