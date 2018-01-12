Thee Matriarch Joins Restaurant Week

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - Thee Matriarch Bed and Breakfast is one of the new restaurants to join Restaurant Week Columbia.

We're told the inn opened back in September 2012 and quickly became one of the top boutique inns in the nation. It is one of three Bed and Breakfast's featured in the Official South Carolina 2017 Visitors Guide Discover South Carolina.

Chef Fred Holmes and Designer Rachelle Jamerson-Homes shared their famous island tea, curry chicken and mango-pineapple bread pudding with News19.

Restaurant week is an opportunity for local, regional and national food lovers to explore the cuisine at a number of casual and high-end South Carolina restaurants.

Restaurant Week runs seven days from January 11 to January 21.

Find a full list of deals and participating restaurants on Restaurant Week's website.

Find out more information about Thee Matriarch.

© 2018 WLTX-TV