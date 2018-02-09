Theft Charges Reveal Meth Lab Inside Orangeburg Home, Officials Say

(Photo: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - An Orangeburg man has been charged with multiple drug-related charges after a meth lab was discovered at his home, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a quantity of possible cocaine or methamphetamine was found on 31-year-old David Vaughn when investigators sought him ought for theft incidents.

A search warrant on Vaughn's vehicle and residence revealed drug paraphernalia and materials used to methamphetamine, including camping fuel and liquid cleaning solutions.

In addition to drug charges, Vaughn is reportedly connected to the theft of jewelry and batteries.

“This individual’s troubles kept compounding as our investigation into stolen jewelry progressed,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “So far, he’s charged in connection stolen batteries, stolen jewelry, and having a meth lab.”

An Orangeburg County home owner reported approximately $7,000 worth of stolen jewelry, which she believed was taken by a man familiar with the family. The same man is accused of stealing batteries from heavy equipment at an Orangeburg company.

Vaughn is charged with first offense disposal of methamphetamine waste, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of meth or cocaine base, grand larceny and receiving stolen goods.

His bond was set at $87,000.

