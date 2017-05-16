Surveilance Video (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia Police are searching for the person responsible for stealing the truck of man who was working to help homeless families on Monday.

"Yesterday was really a sad day. One of the good guys, pretty much got taken advantage of," Tyra Jefferson said.

Billy Chestnut or Mr. Chestnut as Tyra Jefferson refers to him is painted as a team player.

"Mr. Chestnut is awesome. He was using his personal vehicle because we don't have a vehicle, so he's using his personal vehicle to pick up donations to make sure families who are homeless are able to get to home, so it just makes me feel angry that someone would rob not only him of someone who is trying to do something so good and decent, but rob the community of something that's just so gracious," she said.

Monday afternoon Chestnut was delivering donated furniture. He works with Tyra at St. Lawrence Place Shelter in Columbia. The organization helps homeless families find a home, but they've since had to hit pause.

"We are not able to pick up donations at this time. He's pretty much at home now changing his locks and so one of our own, pretty much is suffering today," she said.

That's because someone took his truck while he was unloading furniture. And keys to his home were inside.

"You feel violated on just so many levels. They are hurting the most vulnerable of our community," Lila Anna Sauls said.

Sauls is the executive director of the shelter. She said they're working with the Columbia Police Department to find his truck and all of the furniture that was stolen.

"And frankly working towards getting a vehicle for St. Lawrence Place, so we don't have to worry about this again happening to one of our team members," said Sauls.

Chestnut was given the day off to change his locks and work with investigators. The Columbia Police Department has put a property crimes investigator on the case.

