Columbia, SC (WLTX) - There are already more reported snake bites this year than there were last year in our state and it's only May.

This time last year the Palmetto Poison Center received 17 snake bite calls, now they're up to 22. That's a 30% increase and the Center says most are coming from folks out in the garden bitten by copperheads.

Snake expert with All Things Wild, Daniel Schoenecker says the increase could be due to environmental changes. "Something to do with the habitat changing or the weather, if it's a warmer winter and we did have a warmer winter" said Schoenecker.

He says small rodents or lizards attract snakes. If you see one on your yard you can call All Things Wild to remove it and if you've been bitten, call 911 and go to the hospital.

A common misconception is to cut the area where the bite occurred and suck the venom out with your mouth. The Palmetto Poison Center says that is not what you should do, instead level the bite up to your heart, remove any constricting clothing and wait for emergency health professionals to get there.

