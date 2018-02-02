Winnsboro, SC (WLTX) - The failed nuclear project at V.C. Summer in Fairfield County was a devastating blow the entire community.

"I've lived here for 44 years and I can remember when Mack Truck closed. [It] was the same type of situation," Bobbie Pemberton said. "We had special prayers for a couple of weeks and talked about people that were having hard times or what we could do to help."

Bobbie and her business partner Robert are opening Oldies & Goodies consignment shop and have 19 vendors from all across the county.

"You can't just walk in and walk out. You've got to really search the items. You've got to know about them and a lot of times the story is what sells the item," she said.

And the people that are selling the items, Bobbie and Robert, they also have a story.

"I kept on seeing this young lady and finally got the guts to ask her out," Robert said.

The two met about a year ago over an antique table after both of their spouses had passed away.

"I want to enjoy a little bit more out of life, so we thought when we walked out one day, 'What are we waiting for? Let's just do it," she said.

And as their relationship grows, they hope their store does too, leading the way for further development.

"We're hoping our little store will be another little bright spot on main street to bring people in," she said.

Oldies & Goodies is located on Congress Street and will have its grand opening on February 15.

© 2018 WLTX-TV