'There Was No Other Choice,' Dentists Revive Opioid Overdose Victim

Springdale, SC (WLTX) -- Dentists usually spend their days saving teeth, but earlier this week, three employees with the West Columbia Family Dentistry found themselves saving a life.

"You don't expect to do that as a dentist."

What started as a regular day at the West Columbia Family Dentistry on Monday, turned into something unexpected.

"The gentleman ran in and asked us to call 911 because his phone was dead. He said his girlfriend was passed out in the truck and couldn't wake her up," said Lisa Barton, the Family Dentistry's practice manager.

So Barton ran outside to help.

"Right away, I realized it was something really bad."

The victim's face was blue and suffering from an opioid overdose. After calling 911, Barton, along with Ginny Fadeley and and Sabra Hayes, took control.

"With her boyfriend's help, we pulled her out of the truck and laid her on the ground. I started doing compressions and Lisa started doing breaths," Fadeley said.

The three women also used an AED from a nearby doctor's office until the victim's vitals started getting stronger. When the ambulance arrived, EMT's administered Narcan.

"It just came natural," Barton said.

"There was no other choice," Fadeley added.

"I really didn't think about it until after she was safe and in someone else's hands," said Hayes, who took over doing compressions.

That's why Springdale Police Chief, Kevin Cornett, wanted to show his appreciated for their actions during the medical emergency.

"These are dentists. While they have medical training, this isn't something they see on a daily basis," he said.

At Tuesday's town council meeting, Cornett presented Barton, Fadeley and Hayes a Letter of Commendation.

"They're amazing people and their actions saved someone's life," he said.

These women do not call themselves heroes. They say it was all in God's hands.

"I think God put him in the right place and us in the right place to do what was needed at that particular time," Barton said.

"She might not get another chance, so she's been given a gift. We all don't get second chances," Hayes said.

West Columbia Family Dentistry said they have ordered Narcan for their emergency kits, and they've also ordered an AED incase something like this happens again.

