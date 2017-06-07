"There's No Hate" Says Hit-And-Run Victim

Kaylen Harris continues to recover after being struck by a car in downtown Columbia.

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) -- It's been almost a week since Kaylen Harris was struck by a car in downtown Columbia. That car then kept driving.

Columbia police continue to investigate the hit-and-run.

"I remember getting almost all the way across the street behind another couple, and then I just heard someone yelling and I turned and saw lights and then hit pavement," Harris recalled.

In that moment, all Harris felt was shock.

"It's one of those things you just don't think it'll happen to you. You hear about it and you hear it from other people. It's hard to imagine it happening to you," she said.

Harris shattered her right elbow and broke her right ankle. She needed more than a dozen screws and a few plates put into her elbow, as well as a few plates in her ankle.

"My ball socket went through the bottom bones and shattered them, so they just rebuilt it."

Harris will need to go through a lot of rehab, but her elbow may never go back to where it was before her accident.

"They can get it as far as they could with rehab. Grip strength might not come back all the way," she said.

Hearing that news is difficult for Harris because she is a bartender, but she is thankful for her co-workers during this difficult time.

"They've been pretty great at working with me, so hopefully we will get it figured out," said Harris.

She still has a long road to recovery, but Kaylen said there is no hate towards those responsible for her injuries.

"Obviously, it's rough and it's life-changing for me. But there is no hate. No vast amount of anger. You could have stopped, you could have checked to make sure you didn't kill anyone. Besides that, I hope they do the right thing."

If anyone has information regarding the hit-and-run, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

