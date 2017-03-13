Thief robs Girl Scout cookie booth at Anderson County Walmart

(Photo: John Moore/Getty Images, 2013 Getty Images)

Anderson, S.C. (GreenvilleOnline) - Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputies say they are looking for a woman after money was stolen from a Girl Scout selling cookies at the Powdersville Walmart.

According to a Sheriff's Office statement, at 2:15 p.m. Sunday a woman and her daughter were selling Girl Scout cookies outside the Walmart when a black woman got out of a black Jeep, went to the vending machine behind the table where the cookies were being sold and asked if the sellers had a newer $1 bill.

After the two women exchanged money, the woman who had been in the Jeep went back to that vehicle several times before walking back to the table, picking up several boxes of cookies and asking the driver of the Jeep what kind the driver would like, according to the Sheriff's Office statement.

The woman who was selling cookies with her daughter said the other woman picked up a box of cookies and paid $4 before grabbing the box full of Girl Scout money. The woman who was selling cookies said she tried to retrieve the box but was kicked several times, according to the statement.

GreenvilleOnline