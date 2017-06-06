(Photo: DANIEL SORABJI/AFP/Getty Images)

London (CBS)- The third suspect in the deadly attack on London Bridge and Borough Market was named Tuesday as Youssef Zaghba, 22. He is believed to have been an Italian national of Moroccan decent.

According to a statement by London's Metropolitan Police, "he was not a police or MI5 subject of interest."

The name was initially published in a report by the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, which cited Italian intelligence sources and said that Zaghba's mother lives in the Italian city of Bologna.

The paper said that Zaghba had been stopped at the Bologna airport in 2016 as he we was trying to fly to Syria, and that Italian authorities had told Britain about his movements.

Scotland Yard named two of the three attackers Monday.

Khuram Butt, a 27-year-old father of two, had been known to police. A British citizen born in Pakistan, Butt had even appeared in a 2016 documentary called "The Jihadis Next Door," where he was shown praying near an ISIS-style flag.

The alarm bells should have been deafening, CBS News correspondent Charlie D'agata reports.

Butt is alleged to have been an associate of convicted British hate preacher Anjem Choudary, but it goes further than that: his neighbors reported him to an anti-terror hotline.

Jibril Palomba, who lives close to Butt's east London home, said he was worried Butt had been radicalizing kids, telling them things like, "If you are not Muslim, you do not follow in the religion of Muslim … you're basically going to hell."

Neighbors described Butt as an avid weightlifter and Transport for London confirmed he worked for London Underground in customer service before leaving last October. In a letter posted outside his gym, the Ummah Fitness Centre said staff would "help the police in any way we can."

Counter-terrorism police said Butt had been investigated, but that there was no evidence he was planning a deadly, suicidal assault.

A second named suspect, 30-year-old Rachid Redouane, claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan. He was not on police radar.

More information emerged Tuesday about Saturday night's attack. British media reported that a dozen Molotov cocktails were discovered in the back of the van that mowed down pedestrians that night.

The victims of attacks were honored at a vigil yesterday evening in London, and among them was James McMullan, whose sister Melissa said he worked seven days a week to give his family a better life.

"He was always exhausted," Melissa said. "He just kept saying, I have to do this for my family. He was a really good person. He didn't deserve to die. Not alone."

Melissa McMullan only found out Monday the her brother was a victim, after his bank card was found on one of the bodies, D'Agata reports, and days after the attack, there are still a number of people who are missing or unidentified.

Much of the area around London Bridge remained cordoned off Tuesday and a minute of silence was observed in Britain as police continued to investigate Saturday's attack that killed seven people.

London police said all 12 people held since the attack late Saturday from the Barking neighborhood in the east of the city had been freed without charge. A new search was underway Tuesday in Ilford, just north of Barking.

