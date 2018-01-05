Tafarae Pelzer (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A third arrest has been made in a December carjacking and shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Tafarae Pelzer, 19, is charged with murder, attempted murder and carjacking after turning himself into deputies Friday.

Deputies responded to shots fired at Silver Oak Circle on December 16 to find two male victims with gunshot wounds to the upper body. One victim is paralyzed from the shoulders down, and one victim died from his injuries.

One of the victim's car was also reportedly stolen from the scene. Deputies say 17-year-old Tony Williams drove the vehicle to his mother's residence on Marlboro Drive, where he was arrested December 18. A handgun found inside the home has been linked to the double shooting, according to a report.

Javian Lessington, 18, was arrested in the Meadowlake Subdivision on December 20,

Lessington and Williams are also charged with murder, attempted murder and carjacking.

