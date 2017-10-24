Tombstones at Church Cemetery Damaged After High-Speed Chase

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) -- A high-speed chase took sheriff deputies through a a Midlands cemetery. Three burglary suspects, accused of breaking into at least 60 Dollar General stores, led Kershaw County deputies on that chase with speeds reaching 115 miles per hour.

Before the suspects were captured, they drove through the Mount Zion Baptist Church cemetery. Headstones were destroyed and the fence surrounding the cemetery was heavily damaged.

Three Georgetown County men are accused of breaking into two Camden Dollar General Stores on October 18. Kershaw County Deputies arrested Jermaine Ford, Qhaun Miller, and Chadwick Miller.

"They break through the front door and get to the safe. They were able to breach the safe and steal the contents of the safe. They were stealing the surveillance systems of the store as well," said Kershaw County Sheriff, Jim Matthews.

Those same tactics caught the attention of Horry County police, who are investigating a number of burglaries at Dollar Generals in that county.

"Apparently Horry County has 100 warrants on each of the three men for multiple burglaries, safe cracking and grand larceny," said Matthews.

Matthews said the three men are believed to be involved in at least 60 Dollar General store break-ins throughout North and South Carolina, which include Sumter, Orangeburg and Clarendon counties.

"The criminal record of these guys are unbelievable, which makes me furious that they're even out on the street. I mean, how in the world can you commit that many burglaries and safe cracking and not be in jail the rest of your life?"

