This Weekend is the Great Backyard Bird Count

(Photo: Corley, Tabitha)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- If you like being outdoors and getting a bird's eye view at nature, the the Great Backyard Bird Count just might be your thing to do this weekend.

Participants can join rangers at various bird watching locations in local parks. You are encouraged to wear walking shoes, wear comfortable layers and a small snack.

The event is happening Saturday, February 18 at 8:30 a.m. at Granby Park located at 100 Catawba Street. The event is also going on Sunday, February 19 at 3:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park located at 4122 River Drive.

For more information, visit www.birdcount.org.

(© 2017 WLTX)