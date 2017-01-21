Thousands of women rally at SC Statehouse against Trump

A lot of people gathered at the State House for the women's march

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Thousands of women have come to South Carolina's Statehouse to protest President Donald Trump and what they say are attacks on the rights of women.

The Stand Up Rally in Columbia was in solidarity with Saturday's Women's March on Washington. A similar event was planned later in Charleston.

Women filled the Statehouse steps with signs like "Make America Think Again" and "You Can't Comb Over Sexism."

They chanted "Black Lives Matter" and "Health Care For All" before walking around the capitol grounds.

The marches and rallies across the country have been generally organized by liberal-leaning women and groups who support government health care, labor rights, gay rights and abortion rights.

