Thousands Still Without Power in Carolinas After Tornadoes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Thousands of people are still without electricity after storms that sparked at least two tornadoes swept across the Carolinas earlier this week.



Duke Energy reported nearly 29,000 customers were without service Wednesday morning.



Nearly 26,000 customers were without service in North Carolina while nearly 3,000 South Carolina customers had no electricity Wednesday morning.



The National Weather Service confirmed that tornadoes touched down in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties during Monday's storms. Another survey team was looking at damage in Cleveland County, North Carolina, but there was no final report yet.



In North Carolina, officials for Chimney Rock State Park said the wall at the top of a parking lot fell during Monday's heavy rainfall. Some debris washed onto a road below. The park said the section remains closed until further notice.

