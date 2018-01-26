Three Arrested After High-Speed I-77 Chase, Stolen Police Guns Seized

Elontrae Ali Glenn, 23 from Charlotte (Photo: Chester county jail)

Chester, SC (WLTX) Stolen guns and bullet proof vests and a high speed chase resulted in the arrest of three people from Charlotte.

According to Sgt. Bob Beres with the SC Highway Patrol a state trooper noticed a 2005 Chrysler driving 91 mph on I-77 and attempted to stop the vehicle near mm 68 near the Chester exit. The vehicle fled.

As other troopers joined the chase a roadblock was set up near the Rock Hill exit at mm 77, The car stopped but then attempted to go forward and reverse, striking the patrol cars. Troopers used batons to break the windows of the car to restrain the driver.

Inside troopers found stolen handguns, bullet proof vests and other items. It is believed that these wre items that were stolen from law enforcement cards during the South Carolina Sheriffs' Association Winter Conference Thursday night at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Columbia Greystone.

Three individuals were arrested. The driver of the car Elontrae Ali Glenn, 23 was charged with failure to stop, Morgan Fowler and Santario Washington, 25 all from Charlotte were also arrested. More charges are to follow.

All three were taken into custody and are at the Chester county jail. .

