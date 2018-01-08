Three Children, Father Killed in South Carolina Fire

(Photo: WRDW)

McCormick County, SC (WLTX) - A father and his three children were all killed in a house fire in McCormick County early Monday.

The fire took place around 12:30 a.m. on Greenfield Road, WRDW-TV reported.

McCormick County Coroner Faye Puckett told the station that the victims included the 25-year-old dad, a four-year-old boy, a 3-year-old girl, and a another girl who was almost 2-years-old.

No one else was at the home when the fire took place.The cause of the fire has not been determined.

An autopsy will be conducted late Monday on the victims.

