Three Injured After Accident on I-77

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia Fire says three people have been taken to the hospital after an accident on I-77 NB near Bluff Rd (mile marker 5).

#TheCFD on scene I77/MM5/NB w/ 3 vehicle MVC 1 lane closed traffic congestion past MM2 #scnews #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/f56MHsS4vx — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) August 23, 2017

It happened just before 9 am Wednesday. Officials say three cars were involved. One lane was closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety assisted with traffic.

Drivers in the area can expect delays near Bluff Road.

