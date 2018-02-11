Three Injured in Eastover Shooting, Deputies Say

EASTOVER, SC (WLTX) - Three people were injured in a shooting in Eastover Saturday night, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call at Henry and Main Streets in Eastover around midnight Saturday. Upon arrival, investigators say they found three male victims with gunshot wounds to the upper body. The men were reportedly shot following an argument, according to investigators.

All three victims were were transported to a local hospital, say deputies. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Deputies are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

RELATED >> VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?

© 2018 WLTX-TV