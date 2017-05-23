Three People Being Treated for Possible Rabies Exposure

HEALTH MEDICAL generic graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

NEWBERRY AND KERSHAW COUNTIES (WLTX) - Three Midlands residents are undergoing treatment after possibly contracting rabies, according officials from DHEC.

They say the first exposure happened on May 16 in an area between Newberry and Whitmire. A skunk tested positive for the disease after fighting with two dogs. A person was potentially exposed to the skunk.

Officials say the other exposure occurred on May 20 when two people were attacked by a fox in Kershaw County. The fox may have come in contact with a dog at the same area. It was submitted for testing and confirmed to have the disease.

The two dogs from Newberry County and the dog from Kershaw County will each be quarantined.

"To reduce the risk of getting rabies, we recommend giving wild and stray animals their space," said Sandra Craig of DHEC's Bureau of Environmental Health Services. "If you see an animal in need, avoid handling it and contact your local animal control office or wildlife rehabilitation facility."

The department recommends that pet owners keep current with rabies vaccinations to protect yourself and others from the fatal disease.

There have been 24 confirmed cases of animal rabies statewide this year. For more information on the disease visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies

© 2017 WLTX-TV