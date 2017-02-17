Police lights.

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Three people were stabbed during a fight at a Richland County bar overnight.

Richland County deputies say a fight broke out just before 1:30 Friday morning at Darrell's Place.

Two of the victims are employees of the bar and were trying to break up the fight. The third victim was a customer at the bar. All three victims suffered wounds to their upper body. All of their injuries have been declared non-life threatening.

The suspect remains at large. If anyone has any information, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

