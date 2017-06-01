WLTX
Three Vehicle Accident Shuts Down Bluff Road

wltx 10:01 PM. EDT June 01, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX)  A multi-vehicle accident involving two cars and a moped has blocked the northbound lane of Bluff road.   Traffic is being diverted to I-77.

According to Columbia Police watch commander Lt. Daniel Wesley the accident occurred a little before 9 PM and was between two cars and a moped.  The driver of the moped has been transported to the hospital and is reportely in serious condition.  

Police are asking that you seek an alternate route.  

