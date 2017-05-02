Three Wanted for Burglary Caught on Video, Reward Offered

(Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are asking for the community's assistance in identifying three people wanted for burglary in the Hopkins area.

Deputies say the three broke in to two residences in the 400 block of Air Base Road between 10 - 10:30 a.m. on April 28, where they stole jewelry, televisions, gaming systems, and a shotgun, totaling approximately $5,000.

The suspects were captured on surveillance video:

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information about the suspects or the burglaries, please contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

