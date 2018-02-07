Three Women Arrested for Two Kilos of ICE Found in Richland County Raid

Police lights.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Richland County sheriff deputies along with the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration arrested three female suspects after seizing pure methamphetamine during a raid today.

The raid occurred on Hazelwood Road, just off Garners Ferry road in Richland county and officials said that two kilos or five pounds of ICE, which officials say is the term for pure methamphetamine.

Street value according to deputies is $10,000 a kilo.

Christina Powell, 52; Ashley Powell, 30; and Christina Wyatt, 34; have been arrested and charged with possession and trafficking.

We'll update as soon as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WLTX-TV