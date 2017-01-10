Tigers Know Recruiting Is Key For Continued Success

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Less than 24 hours after claiming their first national championship since 1981, Clemson is already looking ahead to next season.
The Tigers know that recruiting will be key for them if they plan to stay on top of the college football landscape. In the past two seasons Clemson is 30-2 making it to the national championship game in both years.
With national signing day fast approaching, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney knows it's imperative for his staff to evaluate and bring in the right players for his program.
