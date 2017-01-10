Tigers Know Recruiting Is Key For Continued Success

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers celebrates with the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo: Jamie Squire, 2017 Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Less than 24 hours after claiming their first national championship since 1981, Clemson is already looking ahead to next season.

The Tigers know that recruiting will be key for them if they plan to stay on top of the college football landscape. In the past two seasons Clemson is 30-2 making it to the national championship game in both years.

With national signing day fast approaching, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney knows it's imperative for his staff to evaluate and bring in the right players for his program.

(© 2017 WLTX)