Tim Tebow's Presence to Have Huge Impact on Columbia

The Columbia Fireflies saw 261,000 fans during their inaugural season. They are expecting even more with Tim Tebow on the roster (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The addition of Tim Tebow to the Columbia Fireflies brings more than fan excitement to the area. His presence is also expected to boost ticket sales.

In the inaugural season, more than 261,000 fans attended Fireflies games.



"Columbia Fireflies exceeded expectations in ticket sales,” says Carl Blackstone, president of the Greater Columbia Chamber of Commerce.

Blacksone says Tebow will add to the excitement of the growing Bull Street property.



"When we bring folks into town, that's one of the first places we take them to see,” says Blackstone. “There's a lot of excitement being built up and so I can't wait for the restaurants and commercial property to be built out there."

The president of the Fireflies believes Tebow will not only bring fans, but will also help lift the other players who are working to make it to the major leagues just like him.



"Looking into the dugout and just seeing the easy way that he gets along with the players and the coaches, it looks like he really belongs there, and that's something that's really exciting,” says John Katz.

No matter his performance, the Fireflies have a celebrity on their hands.

Chris Pika, who worked with the Birmingham Barons when Michael Jordan played in '94, says fans will want to get autographs, get merchandise and come in from around the nation.



"No matter how long he's there, whether it's three weeks or three months, take it all in,” says Pika. “It's an opportunity to show off your community, your ball park and your organization to the country and the fans are going to come to watch him play. It's certainly a win-win for everyone."

The Fireflies Opening Day game will be on Thursday April 6th, as they entertain the Augusta Green Jackets.

© 2017 WLTX-TV