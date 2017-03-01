Brett Williams died January 17, 2017 but was honored Wednesday night by his teammates and school. (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) High School Baseball player, Brett Williams was remembered Wednesday night at what would have been his first home game of the season. 16-year-old, Brett Williams, died on January 17, 2017, just 12 days after he committed to play baseball for USC.

Williams teammates, classmates, and all in attendance paid respects to him. All over the baseball stadium were reminders that number 22 may be gone, but he's definitely not forgotten. During the first night of the Red Bank Invitational, hosted by the Timberwolf Baseball team, his teammates wore his number on their hats and their jerseys. 22 was painted into the diamond and from a flag that waved his during the national anthem, to the message on the fence, the void Williams left in the community is evident. His parents, Laurie and Nathan Williams tell News 19, "It's overwhelming an honor. Coach Assey has been really great. Coach Holbrook too, but to have the tribute tonight really means a lot and to have so many students out here wearing their 22's; It's been really special."

The Williams say the outpouring of the entire community has meant everything to them, during this very difficult time. Nathan Williams says, he knows his son had such a bright future ahead of him and at times the loss is overwhelming. He says, "It's just very unexpected and it's day by day." Laurie adds, "And with baseball season upon us, this is the kick off. We're missing him being out here. But we've been out here with the guys and they've been really great."

Paying tribute to her son, Brett's mom, had the honor of throwing out the first pitch. She says she practiced all day and even got in the bull pin a little before the game. She tells us Brett did not get his pitching ability from her as she chuckles. When they walked off the field after throwing out the pitch, every player on the team they hugged them.

It's still not known what caused Bret Williams' death except complications due to a recent illness.

