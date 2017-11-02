Tiny Houses, Big Impact

Interior of a tiny house in Winnsboro, SC. (Photo: WLTX)

Winnsboro, SC (WLTX) -



Imagine everything you need packed within 400 square feet.

"Tiny homes are a different way of life," Bill Haslett said.

There’s a kitchen, living space, bedroom, bathroom and even a front porch.

"That's basically all you need in a house,” Haslett said.



Haslett is selling the compact lifestyle just off of Highway 34 in Winnsboro and said it's the way of the future. Prices range anywhere from $25,000 to $80,000 depending on your taste.



"Houses have gotten so expensive for the young couple starting out. Maybe the parents have a little land and they can put it behind their house and get a start on,” he said.



Haslett has sold one house so far and is marketing his business towards hunters, folks who own land near a lake and those looking to add mother-in-law quarters.



"If she leaves or happens to pass away, you've got something you haven't added on to your house so you can turn around and sell it,” he said.



And although 400 square feet may seem tight, Haslett said don’t let size fool you.



"Of course in a tiny home you've got to be economical and you've got to be frugal; but you've got a lot of storage in here.”

