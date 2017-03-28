Tips For Traveling To The Women's Final Four Game

Tickets for the Women's Final Four game are available on PrimeSport's website. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Now that the women are headed to the Final Four in Dallas, TX, fans are wondering how they too can see the women in action.

News 19 did some research and found prices for flights, hotels and tickets to the game.

AIR TRAVEL

If you are heading out to Dallas on Thursday, March 30, from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, tickets are starting at $956, round trip.

Flights from Charlotte to Dallas, also leaving on Thursday, have flights well in the $400 range.

For updates on flight prices on your phone, download the Hopper App in the Apple or Android App Stores.

HOTEL STAY

There are several hotels located near the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, with rates as low as $200.

Those include the Sheraton Dallas Hotel, the Hilton Garden Inn and Hotel Indigo Dallas Downtown.

FINAL FOUR TICKETS

PrimeSport is an official partner of the NCAA and has tickets for both the Final Four game and the National Championship game on April 2nd.

"For the Women's Final Four, if you want to go to both the semifinals and the championship, we have a package deal, where the first ticket is even on sale for $100,” says Wendy Hsiao, PrimeSport representative. “If you want to go to the semifinals, tickets start at $247.50 and then national championship tickets start at $70 per person."

For those die-hard Gamecock fans that are on the fence about heading out to the game, Hsiao says “you only live once.”

“Hopefully the Gamecocks will get to the championship and it's a little more expensive to get the package deal, but what if they make it? You'll save yourself some money there."

For more information on tickets, click on the PrimeSport site here.



© 2017 WLTX-TV