TIPS: Things To Do Now Before the Power Goes Out

(Thinkstock)

As a rare winter storm is expected to impact parts of South Carolina, you can be sure some will experience power outages over the next day or so.

Here are some tips for before it does, from Ready.gov.

Charge up your phones and batter powered devices.

Make sure you have alternative charging methods for your phones and devices.

Purchase ice or freeze water in plastic containers to help keep food cold during a temporary power outage.

Gather warm clothing and blankets for easy access.

Fill up your gas tank.

Restock your emergency preparedness kit with things like a flashlight, batteries, cash and first aid supplies.

Prepare your family by talking about emergency preparedness and looking up shelters in the area. GO TO A LOCAL SHELTER if you are without power overnight.

RELATED: How to Report a Power Outage in Your Area

Here are some additional reminders about what to do during a power outage:

Don't close and open your refrigerator and freezer doors frequently to keep them cool during an outage.

Use candles only as a backup to your flashlights, since they can be a fire risk.

Keep only one thing plugged in to let you know when the power is back on to avoid a power surge.

© 2018 WLTX-TV