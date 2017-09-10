(Thinkstock)

Hurricane Irma is expected to create flooding and strong winds across the Southeast. Even for places not directly in the path of the storm, like Columbia, South Carolina, we are expecting some severe weather.

The wind and rain could cause the power to go out. Here are some tips for before it does, from Ready.gov.

Charge up your phones and batter powered devices

Make sure you have alternative charging methods for your phones and devices

Purchase ice or freeze water in plastic containers to help keep food cold during a temporary power outage

Keep your gas tank full

Restock your emergency preparedness kit with things like a flashlight, batteries, cash and first aid supplies

Prepare your family by talking about emergency preparedness and looking up shelters in the area

Here are some reminders about what to do during a power outage:

Don't close and open your refrigerator and freezer doors frequently to keep them cool during an outage

Use candles as a backup to your flashlights, since they can be a fire risk

Keep only one thing plugged in to let you know when the power is back on to avoid a power surge

