Title Max Store Damaged in Flood Sold to Developer

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Columbia Title Max store that was destroyed by the 2015 flood has now been sold to a developer.

A posting by Cyprus Commercial and Investment real estate said the 0.77 acre site on Devine Street has now changed hands. Cyprus said the site will be redeveloped by a local company.

The news comes two years to the day after the anniversary of the event that took out the building. On the morning of October 4, 2015, the torrential rains caused the nearby Gills Creek to overflow. The waters came crashing through the Title Max store's front, breaking the glass and sending much of the building's contents down an embankment and into the creek just behind the property.

The store has sat in ruins ever since that time.

It was eventually fenced off, but the property's ultimate fate had been up in the air until now. It's not clear yet exactly what will be built at the location.

