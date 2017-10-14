'To Kill a Mockingbird' Pulled from School Reading List

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - "To Kill a Mockingbird" is being removed from a junior-high reading list in a Mississippi school district.



The Sun Herald reports that Biloxi administrators pulled the novel from the 8th-grade curriculum this week. School board vice president Kenny Holloway says the district received complaints that some of the book's language "makes people uncomfortable."



Published in 1960, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Harper Lee deals with racial inequality in a small Alabama town.



A message on the school's website says "To Kill A Mockingbird" teaches students that compassion and empathy don't depend upon race or education. Holloway says other books can teach the same lessons.



The book remains in Biloxi school libraries.

