Dad Brought 2-Year-Old to Drug Deal Before She was Shot, Warrant Says

Santee, SC (WLTX) - An arrest warrant says a two-year-old girl shot in Orangeburg County had been brought to a drug deal by her father moments before she was hurt.

Officers have arrested and charged Tyrone Lamar Randolf in connection with the incident.

The warrant states that on Saturday, Randolf went a home on Bonner Avenue in Santee to buy drugs with his little girl in the backseat. Moments later, there was an exchange of gunfire with someone at the residence, and the child was hit by a bullet.

The girl is receiving treatment at Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia.

According to the warrant, Randolf faces charges for unlawful neglect of a child. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division continues to investigate.

