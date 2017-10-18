Top SC Political Consultant, Lawmakers Indicted for Criminal Conspiracy

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Several top lawmakers and political consultants have been indicted for criminal conspiracy as part of an ongoing probe into corruption in South Carolina government.

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, the special prosecutor leading the probe, announced Wednesday the formal charges against Richard Quinn Sr., Rep. Richard Quinn Jr., Sen. John Courson, former Rep. Tracy Edge, and former Rep. James Harrison.

In addition to the criminal conspiracy charge, some of the men are facing the following additional counts.

Richard Quinn Sr. - one count failure to register as a lobbyist

John Courson - statutory misconduct in office

Tracy Edge - common law misconduct in office, statutory misconduct in office and perjury

James Harrison - common law misconduct in office, statutory misconduct in office

Quinn Sr. and Quinn Jr. run a political consulting firm, Richard Quinn & Associates. Edge was a former chairman of the House Healthcare Budget Committee, Courson is the former President Pro Tempore of the Senate, and Harrison is the former chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

"At this point in the process, the indictments are mere accusations," said Pascoe in a statement. "The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. I also need to point out that this is still an ongoing investigation. Therefore, I will have no further comment regarding this matter."

News19 is working to obtain the full indictment, but the grand jury in the case has been looking into politicians using their office for personal profit.

Quinn Jr. and Courson had already been indicted on other charges related to the investigation. Both are suspended from office.

A criminal conspiracy charge is the most serious potential offense, and faces a penalty of up to five years in prison.

