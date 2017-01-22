Rare 'Particularly Dangerous' Tornado Watch Issued for the Southern Midlands

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The severe weather risk for the Midlands has been elevated, giving us the potential for a large outbreak, perhaps one of the largest we've seen in years.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

Currently, there is a tornado watch for the following counties in the Midlands: Aiken, Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Clarendon until 10 PM.

In addition, this watch has been issued as a 'Particularly Dangerous Situation.' That's a special kind of tornado watch that is rarely issued (only 3 percent of all tornado watches are given this distinction.) It means that powerful, long-lasting tornadoes are possible in the watch area.

EF2 or greater tornadoes could form in the watch zone (EF2 cyclones have winds of 111 MPH or greater), 1 inch or greater hail, and widespread high winds.

Just to be clear: a watch means conditions are favorable for the event (severe thunderstorm/tornado) to take place in your area. A warning means those conditions have been spotted by radar or someone on the ground in your area, and you should take cover immediately.

THE FORECAST:

Overnight, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded the risk for most of the Midlands from "enhanced" to "moderate." On their scale, moderate is the second-highest outlook risk that it gives.

The National Weather Service said late Sunday morning that we may be looking at "possibly largest severe weather outbreak since 2008." You may recall, in March of 2008 a series of storms caused several tornadoes to spawn in the area, most notably in Newberry, Kershaw, and Orangeburg Counties.

The greatest threat for storms will be along and south of Interstate 20.

TIME FRAME:

The greatest risk for storms will be until 8 PM, although the threat could extend to 10 PM for some areas.

