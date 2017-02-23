Tougher Enforcement for School Bus Passers Approved by SC Senate Panel

Back of school bus with a sign (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)—A subcommittee of the South Carolina Senate unanimously passed a bill Thursday to make it easier to enforce the state’s law against illegally passing a stopped school bus.

Some school buses have cameras on board that record video or shoot still pictures of drivers who illegally pass a bus that has its stop-arm out.

Under current law, the state can mail a ticket to a driver who breaks that law only if the driver is identifiable in photos or video. "Given that we don't control the weather or daylight, sunlight, glare, tinting of windows, it's pretty much impossible to get that 100 percent identification of the driver," says Wes Fleming, Director of Transportation for Berkeley County schools and the president of the SC Association of Pupil Transportation.

Under this bill, the state Department of Public Safety could mail a civil citation to the registered owner of the vehicle without having to identify the driver.

The owner would be able to fill out a sworn affidavit that the vehicle was stolen or that someone else was driving. If someone else was driving, the owner would have to provide the driver’s name and address.

The maximum fine for a first offense would be $250.

WSPA